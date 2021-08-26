Sanitation Day celebrated in Sangh Pradesh under 'Sahyatra' - People of the state showed their commitment towards cleanliness

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Sanitation Day was successfully organized in all the three districts of the Union Territory today under the guidance of Administrator Prafulbhai Patel. On the first day of the four-day festival of "Sahyatra", Sanitation Day took the form of a mass movement, a symbol of everyone's participation in the development and good governance of the Union Territory in recent years.

Adding Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, in all the three districts, more than 25000 people enthusiastically participated in it and pledged their commitment towards cleanliness. The expansion of the program can be gauged from the fact that under the leadership of the District Collector in the entire Union Territory, in a planned manner, a total of 135 locations in all 38 panchayats and three municipalities across the state and more than 4700 organizations in industrial units, hotels, restaurants, rice etc. .

The program was inaugurated from the small Daman bus stand of Daman Municipality. The campaign was launched by Daman and Diu MP Lalubhai Patel and AK Singh, Advisor to the Hon'ble Administrator. The children of Bal Bhavan were made aware of their responsibility towards cleanliness through street drama. Sanitation campaign in all panchayats, municipal wards, tourist places, industrial units etc. was carried out by elected representatives and senior officers and employees.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:06 AM IST