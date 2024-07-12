Sandeep Kumar Appointed as Director (Finance) of PFC

The Govt. of India appointed Shri Sandeep Kumar as Director (Finance) at Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), effective 11 July 2024. Before this appointment, he was Executive Director (Finance) at PFC since 01.01.2020 and is holding the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), PFC.

Shri Sandeep Kumar has a distinguished career spanning over 34 years in the power and financial sectors. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce (Honours) and is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Throughout his tenure at PFC, he has held various positions within the finance function, consistently demonstrating his expertise and contributing significantly to the company's success and profitability.

He is a proven leader with a strong track record of managing cross-functional teams, fostering innovation to enhance customer and employee experiences, and solidifying PFC's market position. His diversified experience encompasses fund mobilisation, cash management, asset-liability management, lending operations, stressed asset management, policy formulation, tax planning, financial accounting and management control systems.

He has been instrumental in managing the non-capex loan portfolio, executing Government Schemes like LIS & LPS, and advancing PFC’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Shri Sandeep Kumar's pivotal role in the successful rollout of the INR 1.12 trillion Liquidity Infusion Scheme (LIS) for the power distribution sector, a key initiative under the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat program, is a testament to his leadership and strategic insight.