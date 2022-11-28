Samvidhan Divas' celebrated in CRPF

To commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly of India on 26 Nov 1949' the Samvidhan Divas'

was celebrated at CRPF Headquarters in New Delhi, and across all the formations of the Force.

All institutions of the CRPF throughout the country organized befitting programs. The Preamble of the Constitution, which is the foundation stone of Indian democracy was read out to remind everyone of the spirit of the Constitution. All ranks of the force took pledge to to uphold the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution of India.