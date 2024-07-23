Samir Chandra Saxena Appointed as Director (Market Operation) of GRID-India

Samir Chandra Saxena has assumed charge as Director (Market Operation) of Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA), formerly POSOCO, w.e.f. 20th July 2024. Prior to his elevation he was contributing as Executive Director at National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC), GRID-INDIA.

Saxena holds Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Aligarh Muslim University, MBA from IIT Delhi, and Certificate Course in Power Sector Regulation from Comillas Pontifical University, Italy. With nearly three decades of experience in power system operations, electricity market operations, and grid integration of renewables, he has significantly contributed to the field. He also represents India in the CIGRE Study Committee C5 on Electricity Markets and Regulation.

Starting his career with POWERGRID in 1994, Saxena has been a key figure at GRID-INDIA since its separation from POWERGRID in 2017. His expertise has positively impacted both the power sector and the organization.

In his new role, Saxena will oversee commercial operations, electricity market operations, open access in inter-state transmission, Power Exchange operations, Accounting and settlement of electricity transmitted through the grid, deviation settlement, pool account operations, integration of renewable energy, REC mechanism and legal and regulatory affairs.

Ms. S. Usha, Chief General Manager, has become the first-ever woman to lead the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC), GRID-INDIA, as its Head, upon the assumption of charge of Director (Market Operation) by Sh. S C Saxena. Ms. Usha holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Calicut University and has over three decades of expertise in power system operations and electricity market operations across Southern and Western Regional Load Despatch Centres. As a visionary and dynamic leader, she inspires excellence and sets new benchmarks in the industry.