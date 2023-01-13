Samathuva Pongal celebrated at Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

The Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai in Thandalam celebrated Pongal, a festival that honors the sun god for the blessings and goodness provided by our mother earth. The celebration, known as Samathuva Pongal, brought together faculty, students, and non teaching staff from different religious backgrounds to honor the harvest festival and Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage.

The celebration took place at the Saveetha Medical College Thandalam campus with the guidance and blessings of Dr. N.M Veeraiyan, the Chancellor of the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, the Director of Academics.

A total of 15 games, including Pongal making, Rangoli, folk dance, Kabaddi, Shot put, Musical chair, Valukku Maram, Pechu potti, Kavithai potti, and Tug of war were organized among students and faculty members and awards were given to the winners.