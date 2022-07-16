SAMARTH in collaboration with NTPC organizes workshop on Biomass use in thermal power plants

National Mission on the use of Biomass in Thermal Power Plants (SAMARTH) collaborated with NTPC and organized a one-day workshop in Chandigarh, on ex-Situ utilization of agricultural residue for co-firing in thermal power plants.

The aim of the one-day workshop was to promote and facilitate ex-situ utilization of agri-residue in various applications, with a focus on developing an eco-system for aggregation, transportation, manufacturing, supply, and co-firing of biomass in thermal power plants. The workshop has been organised in an area where a lot of potential is there and to discuss with concerned stakeholders to resolve the issues towards expanding Biomass aggregation & Pellet manufacturing.

Dr. M.M. Kutty, Chairperson, Commission for Air Quality Management inaugurated the workshop alongwith Ramesh Babu, Director(Operations), NTPC Ltd., Arvind Nautiyal, Member-Secretary(CAQM), S. Narayanan, Member Secretary(Haryana State Pollution Control Board), Krunesh Garg, Member Secretary(Punjab Pollution Control Board), Sudip Nag (Mission Director, National Mission on Use of Biomass in Thermal Power Plants & Executive Director, NTPC Ltd) and senior Government officials from Punjab and Haryana.

Ramesh Babu, Director(Operations), NTPC Ltd. Highlighted the potential of Biomass as untapped resource, additional source of income, high scale of demand & favourable govt. policies. He also informed about various initiatives taken by NTPC for Biomass utilisation in TPPs & mentioned that 14 Plants of NTPC has already started co-firing & approx.. 77000 Tons of Biomass has been co-fired till date.

The Workshop started with welcome note by Sudip Nag (Mission Director, National Mission on Use of Biomass in Thermal Power Plants & Executive Director, NTPC Ltd) describing the importance of Biomass in attaining India’s fuel energy security.

Dr. M.M. Kutty, Chairperson, CAQM addressed regarding the burning issue of air pollution particularly in NCR region & challenges. He explained about different possible uses of Biomass, National policy for management of crop residue, Central Scheme for agricultural mechanization, Policy for Biomass utilisation for power generation through co-firing in Thermal power plants & also guided how agricultural sector can come forward & contribute to control the pollution by converting Stubble waste to wealth applying Scientific & Technological solutions. 09 number of exhibition stalls were also installed in the workshop venue to demonstrate different technical and financial aspects by Entrepreneurs, Financial Institutions, OEMs and SAMARTH Mission. The exhibition stalls were well appreciated by all the senior officials present in the workshop.

With more than 250 registered participants coming from Government, Ministries, CAQM, MoEFCC, MoA&FW, MNRE, senior Government officials from Punjab and Haryana, NTPC Ltd, all GENCOs from NCR region, Financial Institutions, Pellet manufacturers, Entrepreneurs, Industries associations, OEMs, Agriculture universities, KVKs, FPOs, CBBOs and Farmer organizations the Workshop on Ex-situ utilization of agricultural residue in Thermal Power Plants on 14th July 2022, was one of the biggest bioenergy gatherings ever. Many Companies/budding entrepreneurs/Farmers came to Workshop to understand & explore new business opportunities.

The workshop not only addressed the issue of stubble burning but also provided an ideal platform for all the stakeholders to share their knowledge and experience for the purposeful use of agri-residue and earning potential.