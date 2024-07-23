Saloma Yomdo assumes the role of Director (E&D) at Oil India Limited

Saloma Yomdo assumed the position of Director (Exploration & Development) at Oil India Limited (OIL), the country’s oldest oil and gas company and the youngest Maharatna CPSE under the Government of India on 19.07.2024.

Yomdo, a graduate in Petroleum Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), joined Oil India in 1994. Prior to becoming Director (E&D), OIL, he held the position of Executive Director (Exploration & Development) at OIL, overseeing E&D activities across India and overseas. Yomdo actively implemented various exploration, development as well as reservoir management practices in OIL’s oil and gas fields, addressing challenges and achieving breakthroughs through fit-for-purpose technology and geoscientific studies. His efforts have contributed to sustaining production levels and extending the life of the oil and gas fields.

Yomdo has presented and published technical papers in international and national forums. He is an active member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the Association of Petroleum Geologists (APG).