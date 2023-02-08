Saket Magnotssav and Rohak 2k23 begins

Saket Gyanpeeth’s group of Educational Institutions have begun with annual festivities in the form of mega events “Saket Magnotssav” and “Rohak 2k23”. The events are jointly organized by Saket Vidya Mandir School, Saket Junior College, Saket College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Pramod Ram Ujagar Tiwari Saket Institute of Management, Saket B.Ed College and Saket Nursing Institute. The events have begun with a grand inaugural ceremony on 28th January 2023. The theme of the event this year is “Pride of Maharashtra”. The inauguration was graced by presence of chief guest Mr. Saket Tiwari, Secretary of Saket Gyanpeeth and trustee members.

It began with procession of lezim, dhol, tasha and tutari which is called Dindi in Marathi. It had some eclectic performances by all students of group institutions presenting power-packed entertainment to the huge student crowd. All the performances reflected the rich Maharashtrian culture. There were folk dances, Powada, Lavani, Koli geet, Dhangar geete, Konkani songs, Managalagaur etc. The students also showcased iconic personalities of Maharashtra through a fashion show.

Decorations of the entire event were done under eco-friendly theme “Best out of Waste”. Students using their creativity has recreated ancient and rural lifestyle. Also, another attraction of the events were selfie points depicting old castles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj era.

Invitees from various organizations including Principles, Directors, professors of participating institutes were felicitated with Tulsi plant as a token of appreciation. This is a great step that boosts institutional bonds in the academic industry which will promote mutual collaboration for socio-educational development of our society.

Today’s event titled ‘Rohak’ which means ‘Rising’, aptly began with the lighting of the traditional Deep for an auspicious beginning. The resonate echoing sound of the Gong or Tol , rung by Mrs. Hema Saket Tiwari initiated the cultural events by students of various educational institutes.

The event will be a star studded gala , graced by the presence of celebrities like Actor Gaurav Sareen, Singer Sanjyoti Jagdale, Transition Queen Zoya Jaan, Models Dinesh Gound and Poonam Giri, Influencer Chitra Singh.

The winners of various sports and cultural events were declared and the prize distribution ceremony was conducted with great pomp. The winners of Sports events were as follows: Box Cricket: Jr and Degree were Saket College. Kabbadi Jr College : Saket College. Badminton Jr College: Royal Junior College. Chess Jr College: Sonawane College. Carrom Jr College: Pendharkar College. Soccer Degree College: St. Paul’s . Box Cricket PG: GNVS Institute of Management. Carrom PG: PRUTSIM

Winner of Cultural events were as follows: Stand Up Comedy: Swikruti Gholap M.K Singh College, Drama: Kunal Waghmare & Team Saket College. Rock Band: Kishor Waghmare Saket College.

Singing: Bhushan Mahendra M.K College

Winners Of Management games: Words Worth: Neha Valsaraj & Pratik Pardeshi Saket College

Stock Mock: Kshirsagar & Pratiksha Saket College, Treasure Hunt: Vishakha Deshmukh & Team Saket College. Devil Followers : Om Mishra Saket College. Quizzes : Subramaniam Mudaliar & Team Saket College. Mad Ad Show: Om Mishra & Team Saket College. Shark Tank: Sahil Kachorekar & Team Saket College.

All the winners were felicitated by Trustee Mr Saket Anil Tiwari , Director of PRUTSIM Dr. Sanoj Kumar, Principal Dr. Vasant Bharate, Vice Principal Mrs. Rani Raghuvanshi

The festivities will continue till 4th February in which we see many exciting performaces.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)