Saket Gyanpeeth presents Saket Magnotssav and Rohak 2k23

Saket Gyanpeeth’s group of Educational Institutions have begun with annual festivities in the form of mega events “Saket Magnotssav” and “Rohak 2k23”. The events are jointly organized by Saket Vidya Mandir School, Saket Junior College, Saket College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Pramod Ram Ujagar Tiwari Saket Institute of Management, Saket B.Ed College and Saket Nursing Institute. The events have begun with a grand inaugural ceremony on 28th January 2023. The theme of the event this year is “Pride of Maharashtra”. The inauguration was graced by presence of chief guest Saket Tiwari, Secretary of Saket Gyanpeeth and trustee members.

It began with procession of lezim, dhol, tasha and tutari which is called Dindi in Marathi. It had some eclectic performances by all students of group institutions presenting power-packed entertainment to the huge student crowd. All the performances reflected the rich Maharashtrian culture. There were folk dances, Powada, Lavani, Koli geet, Dhangar geete, Konkani songs, Managalagaur etc. The students also showcased iconic personalities of Maharashtra through a fashion show.

Decorations of the entire event were done under eco-friendly theme “Best out of Waste”. Students using their creativity has recreated ancient and rural lifestyle. Also, another attraction of the events were selfie points depicting old castles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj era.

Invitees from various organizations including Principles, Directors, professors of participating institutes were felicitated with Tulsi plant as a token of appreciation. This is a great step that boosts institutional bonds in the academic industry which will promote mutual collaboration for socio-educational development of our society.

The festivities will continue till 4th February in which we see many exciting performaces.

