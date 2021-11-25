SAIL’s iron ore mines receive 5-Star rated awards for sustainable mining practices

Two iron ore mines of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Kiriburu Iron Ore Mines and Meghahatuburu Iron Ore Mines, received 5-star rated awards for sustainable mining practices and all round performance in the Iron Ore category at the 5th National Conclave on Mines & Minerals held in New Delhi on 23rd November, 2021. The Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi presented the awards to Smt Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL in a glittering award ceremony. Chairman, SAIL was accompanied by Kamlesh Rai, Chief General Manager, Kiriburu Iron Ore Mines and RP Selvam, Chief General Manager, Meghahatuburu Iron Ore Mines while receiving the awards.

SAIL’s Kiriburu Iron Ore Mines was awarded for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19 while Meghahatuburu Iron ore Mines was awarded for the year 2018-19 and 2019-20. Both these SAIL mines are under the Jharkhand Group of Mines of SAIL, Bokaro Steel Plant.

SAIL fulfils its entire requirement of iron ore from its captive iron mines and it is also the second largest iron ore miner in the country. The company operates various iron mines in the states of Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 04:30 PM IST