SAIL – Management Training Institute (MTI) kick-starts yearlong diamond jubilee celebrations

SAIL-MTI, the premier in-house corporate HRD centre of Steel Authority of India Limited would be completing the 60th year of its foundation on the 25th June 2022. To commemorate this momentous occasion, MTI shall embark upon yearlong Diamond Jubilee celebrations starting from this date. The yearlong celebrations would conclude with the closing ceremony on 25th June 2023.

Addressing the media fraternity of Ranchi, Sanjeev Kumar, ED (HRD), SAIL unveiled the roll out plan of yearlong celebrations of MTI. Under his leadership, MTI has already unfolded the inclusive growth model for the underprivileged children as well as for the Old Age Home residents. The yearlong Event would consist of frolicsome Art and Culture Competitions for children of the employees and local schools. The corporate Carnival would include National level quiz “UDAAN”, Case Study Competition “ANUBHAV” apart from the All-India Steel Officers HR conference, Digital Conclave etc. The Diamond Jubilee Celebrations would conclude on 25th June 2023 with a befitting Closing Ceremony.

Speaking to media personnel, Kumar said that the focus of MTI during the next year would be to drive Digital Transformation across all the Integrated Steel Plants of SAIL. Adoption of Industry 4.0 tools will give a competitive edge to industries that adopt them early.