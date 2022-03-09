SAIL employees shine at the prestigious Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskar ceremony

The employees of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) made an impressing mark in the ceremony of Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskar (VRP) given for the performance year 2018. The prestigious national awards were given away by the Minister for Labour & Employment, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav in a glittering ceremony organized at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 8th March 2022. The Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli was also present during the occasion. The VRP, instituted by the Government of India, is aimed at rewarding the efforts of workers from the industrial undertakings at the national level. 52 awardees, out of the total 96 award winners belong to SAIL representing 54% of the total winners. SAIL employees have won 11 awards out of the total 28 awards given for the performance year 2018, which is 39% of the total awards in various categories of the VRP.

In a separate program, Smt. Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL felicitated the VRP winning employees. Congratulating the winners during the program, Mondal emphatically said, “The commitment, dedication and excellence of our employees have been reaffirmed with them winning the prestigious Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskar in such large numbers. I am confident that our talented employees will propel SAIL to newer heights. The culture of this organization has always encouraged involvement, innovation and passion. SAIL has always offered freedom to its employees to showcase their ingenuity and it is heartening to note that it is being recognized on such a notable platform”.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:35 PM IST