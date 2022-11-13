SAIL becomes the first Maharatna PSU to get ABMS Certification

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has achieved the distinction of becoming the first Maharatna Public Sector Unit to have implemented the Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS). ABMS is a Management System which is designed in line with the ISO 37001:2016 to help an organization prevent, detect and respond to bribery.

In the recently held concluding ceremony of the Vigilance Awareness Week on 5th November 2022, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) awarded the ABMS Certificate as per IS/ISO 37001:2016 to SAIL in the august presence of P K Srivastava, Vigilance Commissioner, CVC; Smt Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL; Vineet Pandey, CVO, SAIL and other senior officers of CVC, BIS and SAIL.

ABMS Certificate has been awarded to the Corporate Office of SAIL in Delhi and SAIL’s Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand. SAIL plans to implement ABMS in other Plants and Units of SAIL in a phased manner.