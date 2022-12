Suvomoy Mitra, Safety Commissioner (Railways), Eastern Circle, Kolkata inspected the doubling and electrification work between Sagauli to Majhaulia on Sagauli-Narkatiaganj section of Samastipur Division on December 27, 2022.

