Safety Commissioner inspects newly doubled railway section in ECR

Suvomoy Mitra, Safety Commissioner (Railways), Eastern Circle, Kolkata inspected the newly-doubled Lakhisarai-Sheikhpura section under the Kiul-Gaya Doubling Project of Danapur Division on Tuesday. Also, a speed trial was successfully conducted by the Commissioner of Safety with the special train. As soon as the permission of Mitra is obtained, the movement of trains will start on the newly doubled rail section.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)