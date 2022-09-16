e-Paper Get App
Sadguru Yogiraj Dr. Mangeshda holds programme to develop psychic ability

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 01:57 AM IST
article-image

Awakening ESP to develop psychic ability: This unique program developed by Sadguru Yogiraj Dr. Mangeshda was conducted in Mumbai on 10th and 11th September 2022. This is the only program showing various practical techniques to balance and enhance our mind capabilities to achieve the impossible.

Sadguru Yogiraj Dr. Mangeshda has drafted a program simplifying complex medical & psychological concepts. It taught the participants how they can be more balanced individuals.
The program is based on Kriya Yoga, the program taught the participants how they can rewire their brains which can change their habits and patterns that are not suitable for them.
Next session will take place in Mumbai on 8th and 9th October 2022.

