Sadashiv Samantaray assumes the office of Director (Commercial) of NALCO

Sadashiv Samantaray has taken charge as the new Director (Commercial) of NALCO, a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, on 22nd March 2022.

Samantaray is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from G.B.Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar and MBA from Utkal University. After joining NALCO as a Graduate Engineer Trainee of the second batch in 1985, he has acquired more than 36 years of experience in technical and commercial areas of the organization. He has been instrumental in introducing many new initiatives in the company like MOU system with customers, LME linked pricing mechanism, LME registration of metal, e-tendering for export, formulation of commercial manuals and guidelines to bring transparency, and development of an efficient and effective logistics system for effective supply chain and cost savings.

Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO congratulated Samantaray on his assuming the position as Director (Commercial) and expressed the hope that with his joining, the Board of NALCO will be further strengthened.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:00 PM IST