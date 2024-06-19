Sachin Sharma, Senior Officer Of Western Railway Completes The Comrades Marathon In South Africa

Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway & Prakash Butani, Additional General Manager of Western Railway is seen felicitating Sachin Ashok Sharma for his accomplishment. |

Sachin Ashok Sharma, Secretary to General Manager of Western Railway, has accomplished a remarkable success in the recently concluded Comrades Marathon 2024 held in South Africa. The Comrades Marathon is one of the world's most challenging long- distance races. Sharma completed this 86 km marathon, which runs from Durban to Pietermaritzburg in South Africa, in 11 hours and 24 minutes. The Comrades Marathon, known as the oldest and one of the toughest marathons globally, saw participation from 20,000 runners from various countries, marking it as the largest marathon in the world. This historic race, established in 1921, involves a grueling uphill run with an elevation gain of 1,800 meters.

Sachin Sharma’s accomplishment is a testament to his dedication and endurance as a regular fitness enthusiast. He has been actively involved in sports and outdoor activities since his school days (The Scindia School, Gwalior) with special interest in athletics, cricket, football, boxing, skating, badminton, shooting, etc. In college, he pursued Weight Training and short distance running. During his Civil Service preparation days, he continued to jog daily and while in the Academy, he won the Gold Medal in Cross Country. Sachin continued with regular strength training in Gym as well as some amount of running inspite of his hectic work schedule. He took up Yoga and kick boxing during the COVID pandemic lockdown days.

Over the past few years, Sachin Sharma has participated in numerous 10k runs, Half and Full Marathons, Ultra Marathons, Triathlons. Some of the notable ones are Ladakh Full Marathon, Tata Mumbai Marathon, Vasai-Virar Marathon, Tata Ultra (50 km), Kaas Ultra (65 km), Khardung La Challenge (72 km in High Altitude), Pune Ultra Trail Run (100 km), Goa IronMan (70.3 km), Bergman (113 km), Bergman Olympic Distance. He has even participated & completed Open Sea Swimming viz. Sunk Rock to Gateway (5 km) - National Level, Malvan Sea Swimmathon (3 km) - National Level & Juhu Sea Swimmathon (3 Km) - State Level.

With the successful completion of this Comrade Marathon, Sharma is now targeting to participate in the Silk Route Ultra (122 Km) to be held in Ladakh in September 2024, Hell Race Jaisalmer to Laungewala (160 km) in December 2024 and Pune Ultra (160 km) in November 2025 as well as the Ironman Australia in 2025.

He attributes his success to the training he received from his coaches, Girish Bindra, Adil Mirza, Vinay Upadhyay and the support and encouragement from his family, friends and colleagues. He gives the credit of introducing him to distance running to Naresh Lalwani, who retired as General Manager of Central Railway.