S. R. Narasimhan takes additional charge as CMD, POSOCO

S. R. Narasimhan, Director (System Operation) has assumed the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) w.e.f. 1st February 2022 at New Delhi.

Narasimhan has a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in Finance. He has over three decades’ experience in Power System Operation spread across CEA, POWERGRID and POSOCO after an initial stint with BHEL.

He has extensive experience in interconnection of Regional Grids leading to a synchronous All India Electricity Grid. He has handled all facets of Power System Operation ranging from Operational Planning, Scheduling, Real Time Operation and Post Despatch Analysis besides deployment of the necessary tools for Visualization and Situational Awareness. He has also implemented several electricity market reforms such as the Availability Based Tariff, Interstate Open Access, Day Ahead Markets (DAM) through Power Exchange (PX), Point Of Connection (POC) method of transmission charges sharing, Frequency Control Ancillary Services, Security Constrained Economic Despatch (SCED) etc.

S R Narasimhan has contributed to several Expert Committees at the Government and regulatory levels in different areas ranging from system operation, grid integration of Renewable Energy (RE) resources and optimization to institution building. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineers, India, Senior Member of IEEE and a member of CIGRE. He was conferred with the IEEE-PES, Delhi Chapter Outstanding Engineer Award in 2019 and the CIGRE Distinguished Member in 2020. He has published over fifty (50) papers at the National and International level.

He is passionate for making energy systems more reliable, resilient, economic and clean along with a commitment to technical excellence and the highest ethical standards.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:42 PM IST