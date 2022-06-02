S Naren hails PIFAA for its illustrious efforts in popularising mutual fund; launches PIFAA Striving Success Series Book

Pune Investment and Financial Ambassadors Association popularly known as PIFAA hosted an engaging evening for its members today. The aim was to recognise the achievers among its fraternity members. Making the event more special was the launch of the book Striving Success Stories by veteran fund manager S Naren, Executive Director (ED) & Chief Information Officer (CIO) of ICICI Prudential AMC.

In the investment universe, PIFAA is one of the most well-known Association of MFDs in the country. Their initiatives to empower investors and MFDs have been exemplary and well recognized by the industry. For more than a decade they have worked diligently towards developing skills and technical development of MFDs. Consequently, the investors have received a more comprehensive interaction and guidance for their money matters.

The book launched chronicles the journey of Bharat Phatak and Amit Bivalkar along with 35 other illustrious achievers. Apart from reflecting on their journey, the book serves as a guiding light for future financial advisors as these learned members have generously shared their learnings with the readers. The book is packed with real-life stories of members who triumphed over various odds to reach the pinnacle of success in their advisory and distribution business.

At the event S Naren shared insights on the equity markets and hailed PIFAA for its illustrious efforts among the masses in popularising mutual fund as an investment product. Further Naren said, “Equity market is likely to remain volatile till the time the US Fed is focused on managing inflation.” Since this is the first major correction post the pandemic times, he observed that it remains to be seen how retail investors behaviour will pan out in the times ahead. Speaking on investments he added that largecaps have more safety margin compared to mid and small-caps.

Speaking at the event, Mr.Harshavardhan Bhusari, Former President of PIFAA said, “My congratulations to all the partners this evening. PIFAA takes pride in your achievements and wish that many more are inspired and encouraged by your success. We are also happy that we could bring out the stories of leaders in MFD fraternity at Pune with the help of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund in the form of this book. We thank them for their support and backing along the journey of publishing this book.”

Speaking about the making of the book Mr. Gaurav Jajoo - Regional Head, Retail Sales & Distribution, ROMG, ICICI Prudential AMC said, “It was a privilege working with PIFAA members. Several of them have been associated with the mutual fund industry right from the beginning and have evolved with the various changes in the ecosystem. We believe documenting their journey will be a beacon for the future members of the fraternity.”