e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryRWF observes Ekta Diwas and Vigilance Awareness Week

RWF observes Ekta Diwas and Vigilance Awareness Week

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 01:41 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

RWF paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his 147th birth anniversary. Aparna Garg, Principal Financial Advisor (PFA), garlanded the statue of Sardar Patel and paid floral tributes to the Iron Man of India, a great leader who unified India.

Ekta Pledge was also administered by Aparna Garg to mark the National Unity Day.

As this day marks the beginning of Vigilance Awareness Week, Integrity pledge was administered by Aparna Garg, PFA., for being transparent, vigilant and to fight against corruption in all official works.

RECENT STORIES

More than 1 lakh PNB employees take integrity pledge to mark Vigilance Awareness Week

More than 1 lakh PNB employees take integrity pledge to mark Vigilance Awareness Week

OIL observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2022

OIL observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2022

Vigilance Commissioner launches GAIL’s e-Vigilance portal

Vigilance Commissioner launches GAIL’s e-Vigilance portal

Reliance Retail launches athleisure brand Xlerate on AJIO Business

Reliance Retail launches athleisure brand Xlerate on AJIO Business

Central Bank of India organises Ayurveda Health camps

Central Bank of India organises Ayurveda Health camps