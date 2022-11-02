RWF observes Ekta Diwas and Vigilance Awareness Week

RWF paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his 147th birth anniversary. Aparna Garg, Principal Financial Advisor (PFA), garlanded the statue of Sardar Patel and paid floral tributes to the Iron Man of India, a great leader who unified India.

Ekta Pledge was also administered by Aparna Garg to mark the National Unity Day.

As this day marks the beginning of Vigilance Awareness Week, Integrity pledge was administered by Aparna Garg, PFA., for being transparent, vigilant and to fight against corruption in all official works.