RWF cricketers selected for Indian Railway Senior Cricket team

Rail Wheel Factory is proud of their cricketers, Pradeep T and Anand D who are selected for Indian Railway Sr. Cricket team to play Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy T-20 Tournament conducted by BCCI, from October 27, 2021. The players have been selected based on their performance in the final selection trials held at Gauhati recently. Shri. Ajai Kumar Dubey, GM RWF congratulated the players for their good performance and conveyed his wishes them for the tournament. He also said that RWF was proud of these players.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:02 PM IST