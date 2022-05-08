RWF bags orders for 23 Motor and 20 Trailer coach Axles

Rail Wheel Factory is a Production Unit under Ministry of Railways producing cast railway wheels, forged axles and wheelsets has developed, manufactured and supplied axles for 2 prototype rakes of train set.

A contract was awarded to M/s. Medha to supply assembled bogies for train set by Integral Coach Factory. For this, M/s. Medha had placed order for supply of forged axles in Feb’2021 on M/s. Stork, Ukraine.

However, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian company M/s.Stork expressed their inability to supply now or anywhere in near future.

Consequent to this, during March ’22, M/s. Medha Servo Pvt. Ltd., requested Railway Board and RWF to develop, manufacture and supply these axles to facilitate production of train set on time.

In April ’22, M/s. Medha Ltd., placed two purchase orders on RWF for supply of 23 Motor coach and 20 Trailer coach Axles vide purchase orders dated 11.04.2022 and for 45 Motor coach and 48 Trailer coach Axles vide Order dated 21.04.2022. The total order quantity placed on RWF by M/s Medha Ltd., is 136 Axles (68 Motor coach and 68 Trailer coach Axles).

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:46 PM IST