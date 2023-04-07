RR Kabel raises electrical fire safety concerns and emphasizes the critical role of quality wires

Electrical short circuits commonly originating from low-quality wires are one of the main reasons for fire incidents in India. To address these serious concerns and raise awareness on the use of quality wires which is the need of the hour, Mr. Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director, RR Kabel, and past president, IEEMA; accompanied by Mr. Rajesh Kabra, Managing Director, RR Parkon, Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI-MCHI (Thane), PS Rahangdale, Retired Deputy Municipal Commissioner -Disaster Management (MCGM), Ex-Chief Fire Officer (MFB) highlighted the lack of attention paid to high-quality wires and cables in our country.

Recent increases in the number of fire accidents in the state have shown that low-quality wires and cables are the primary cause of electrical fires, resulting in numerous tragedies. In wake of this growing concern, the state government has introduced a new fire safety bill, mandating stringent regulations and a legal framework to punish violators. The new safety law states that all buildings taller than 22 floors, including residential and industrial structures with hazardous activities, must appoint a dedicated fire safety officer for safety. Additionally, the bill states these buildings must set up an IoT-enabled fire safety mechanism for 24/7 monitoring of potential fire incidents. Furthermore, a bi-annual fire safety audit is now mandatory to assess preparedness. Violators of these new safety regulations can face imprisonment of up to three years and a penalty of up to ₹1 lakh.

In light of this, leaders stressed the necessity of implementing strict penalties against developers who use poor-quality wires and cables. Wire and cable manufacturers like RR Kabel aim to improve safety in the nation by encouraging the use of LS0H (Low Smoke, Zero Halogen) wires as they do not release any hazardous mixture of gas, acid, and smoke in case of any fire- accidents.

Addressing the issues, Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director, RR Kabel, said, “In cases of fire accidents, consumers are unaware of the fact that the smoke created from electrical mishaps is much more dangerous than the actual fire itself. We, at RR Kabel, aim to take strategic measures to raise awareness among citizens about these aspects of electrical fire safety. We wish to educate them that using good-quality wires is an ideal solution to curb such dangerous fire disasters. We want people to understand key aspects of electrical fire safety, make a commitment with us to create a safe nation, and help reduce the number of fatalities caused due to poor quality of wires.”

Commenting on the new bill, Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI-MCHI (Thane) said, “Property is a solid asset class for any home-buyer, and the safety factor of owning a safe home is beyond any comparison. For investors, investing in a house is a safe and secure option that helps both - rental income and capital appreciation. Hence, it’s a win-win for investors as well as buyers. The sad reality is that consumers are unaware of the importance of electrical fire safety that must be maintained when they plan such investments. Home-buyers save on cost with poor-quality wiring but in the bargain put their lives in jeopardy. Today, we aim to create that awareness and educate our consumers and stakeholders about this harsh reality to ensure our future is safe.”

Sharing his views on this topic Dr. PS Rahangdale, Retired Deputy Municipal Commissioner -Disaster Management (MCGM), Ex-Chief Fire Officer (MFB) & Director (Maharashtra Fire Service) Awarded with FIRE SERVICE MEDAL FOR GALLANTRY (3 occasions) and MERITORIOUS SERVICES from PRESIDENT OF INDIA said, “Around 73% of all human fatalities in the previous ten years, according to ASCI data, were caused by electrocution, due to electrical fires. A lesser-known truth is that during a fire breakout, smoke inhalation kills more people than the fire itself. So, even though the new bill has announced new guidelines for fire safety, it is necessary to address the underlying issue and prevent such fire-related disasters from ever occurring. This is possible only if the appropriate wire , cable and electrical fixtures of quality standards are implemented be it for any residential or commercial property.

Fire Safety is a critical feature for any structure be it high-risk buildings, constructions, hospitals, educational institutions, and public buildings and the increasing population in urban areas is more life-threatening putting more people at risk. Electrical issues and short-circuits have been identified as one of the main causes and hence there should be proper precautions that need to be taken to ensure a safe country. There are challenges to implement this due to lacuna in Laws to address this issue. In my opinion awareness and stringent law to implement electric safety will bring the changes”.