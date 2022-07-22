RPF WR’s motorcycle rally flagged off to Sabarmati as part of AKAM

Western Railway flagged off the Motorcycle rally & Run for Unity from Western Railway Headquarters on Tuesday, 19th July, 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. This rally consisted of RPF personnel from across all six Divisions of WR viz. Mumbai Central, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Bhavnagar & Rajkot.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Rly, Naresh Lalwani, Senior Deputy General Manager of WR & P.C. Sinha, Principal Chief Security Commissioner of WR flagged off the RPF Motorcycle rally from WR HQs to the historical place of Sabarmati Ashram, which holds a significant place in the freedom struggle of our country as Mahatma Gandhiji started the famous Dandi march from Sabarmati Ashram. Total 50 RPF personnel of WR riding on 25 motorcycles are participating in this rally. This rally will reach Sabarmati Ashram via Sanjan, Valsad, Bilimora, Navsari, Surat, Ankleshwar, Vadodara. It is pertinent to mention that on 1st July, 2022, the Motor cycle rally was flagged off from all the divisional headquarters of WR which covered 75 important railway stations over WR’s jurisdiction in Maharshtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and thereafter reached WR Headquarters.

Thakur informed that the Railway Protection Force of Western Railway is participating with full enthusiasm in this iconic celebration. In this direction, more than 6500 RPF personnel of WR participated in Run for Unity in all the divisions & covered a distance of more than 18600 km. Thakur further informed that subsequently, the Motorcycle rally will depart from Sabarmati Ashram on 1st August, 2022 & will reach National Police Memorial at New Delhi on 14th August covering major important cities enroute and participate in the closing ceremony.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Indian Railways is observing the Iconic Week of “Azadi ki Rail Gadi aur Stations” at 75 stations and 27 trains from 18th to 23rd July, 2022. These specific trains & stations mark important places & events which are associated with the glorious history of India’s struggle for freedom. In accordance to this, Western Railway is partaking in the festivities of the week with great enthusiasm. Porbandar, Sabarmati, Navsari, Adas Road & Bardoli stations of Western Railway have been chosen which hold national importance in the various stages of the freedom struggle of India. Similalry, 9 trains of Western Railway viz. Lokshakti Express, Ashram Express, Sabarmati Express, Ahimsa Express, Navjeevan Express, Shanti Express, Gujarat Mail, Ahmedabad - New Delhi Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express and Bandra Terminus – Surat Intercity Express will be flagged off by freedom fighters & family members from various stations throughout the week.