RPF of Mysuru division nabs e-ticket tout

D.A. Radhakrishna, Sub Inspector/Passenger Security/Mysuru nabbed one tout named Imran aged 37 yrs on August 5, 2021. He was involved in unauthorized procuring and selling of Railway e- tickets. 120 e-tickets of valued Rs.1,08,361/-, 01 live ticket of valued Rs.205/-, 119 used e-tickets of valued Rs 1,08,156/-, computer and it’s accessories and one Samsung mobile phone with SIM (total approximate value 30,000/) were seized from him.

After due enquiry, adopting all legal formalities a case has been registered against said accused by RPF Mysuru. Accused has been produced before the court of Special Judicial Magistrate / Railway, Mysuru on August 6, 2021. Further enquiry of this case is in progress.