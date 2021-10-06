e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:10 AM IST

RPF of Bengaluru Division seized contraband worth Rs. 3.2 crores

FPJ Bureau
RPF Bengaluru Division burst a Drug trafficking gang and seized Rs.3.2 Crore worth of Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) and arrested the drug trafficker. RPF was recently empowered under NDPS act and since then RPF Bengaluru has been on lookout for any contraband or banned substances being illegally trafficked through trains and had alerted all special teams conducting raids to look out for such. On October 1, 2021 during raids conducted by the all women RPF Shakti teams formed exclusively for enhancing women security headed by Tanuja N.P., ASI, a suspected person was seen avoiding the team and moving rapidly in a opposite direction on board Prashanti express.

SWR celebrates Hindi Diwas-2021 organised by Rail Soudha Hubballi

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:10 AM IST
