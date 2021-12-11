RPF in co-ordination with TTE, GRP and Station staff of Central Railway rescues and reunites 864 children with their families

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in co-ordination with TTE, GRP, station staff of Central Railway has rescued 864 runaway children from trains, railway platforms and railway premises over Central Railway during the period January to November- 2021 and reunited them with their families.

This includes 535 boys and 329 girls who had either run away from their homes or were lost and were found on trains, railway platforms and railway premises by RPF with the help of Ticket Checking staff, Government Railway Police, Childline NGOs and passengers.

Most of these children had come to the railway station without informing their families, due to some fight or some family issues or in search of better life or glamour. Many of the parents expressed their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railways.

The Division-wise breakup of Children rescued from January to November- 2021 over Central Railway is as under:

Mumbai Division 322 children (194 boys and 128 girls)

Pune Division 306 children (212 boys and 94 girls)

Bhusaval Division 128 children (77 boys and 51 girls).

Nagpur Division 66 children (28 boys and 38 girls).

Solapur Division 42 children (24 boys and 18 girls).

A total of 79 children, including 50 boys and 29 girls were rescued, and reunited with their families in the month of November-2021 on Central Railway.

Central Railway appeals to passengers to be alert during journey and report such cases to the on duty railway staff or to the nearest Childline NGO or dial Helpline number 1098 and thereby help unite lost children with their families.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:02 PM IST