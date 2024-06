On June 20, 2024 RPF Jawan Sudhir Girhe while performing duty at local No. 01559 Pune - Lonavala noticed a lady passenger fallen down & got minor injury during alighting at Chinchwad Station. Sudhir Girhe with the help of the other lady passengers immediately attended the injured passenger & make wheelchair & first aid available to her immediately.

Lady passenger expressed heartfelt gratitude for railway administration & RPF Jawan for such prompt help.