RPF apprehends imposter posing as ticket examiner

An imposter posing as Ticket Examiner was apprehended by the RPF escort team in Train No 09040 Avadh Express on 18th July, 2021. The RPF team was escorting the train from Surat to Bandra Terminus. According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, as soon as Avadh Express left Surat station, there was commotion in the B1 coach. Ahmed – Head Constable who was the escort incharge along with Sagar Yajgar went to check on the same. On speaking to Coach Conductor Arvind Kumar, it was found that a person was checking tickets of the passengers. On further enquiry, the person claimed to be Aditya a TTE, which was untrue. The imposter was handed over to the RPF post at Valsad for further action. An old TTE FIR copy - CTI Bandra Terminus, Complaint Book and an old boarding chart paper was found from the fraudster. Since the said incident occurred in the jurisdiction of GRP Surat, the RPF handed over the imposter Aditya to the GRP at Surat who has been booked under section 170 for further investigation.