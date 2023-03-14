Rotary Shakti Award for Women of Substance

Women’s Day was celebrated by 3 premier clubs from Rotary Bombay District 3141 recognising the female principle of divine energy (Shakti). 15 outstanding women were felicitated for their untiring contribution to society.

A befitting award was conferred on Vidya Balan for performing arts – cinema, Dr. Neerja Birla – education, Vidya Shah – philanthrophy, Jayasri Burman – artist, Amla Ruia – social innovation, Anahita Uberoi – theatre, Nina Sabnani – FILM MAKER Rajeshwari Kori – armed services, Nikita Raut -DIFFERENTLY ABLED . Punam Kumar – scientist, Monisha Narke – environment, Dr. Aquinas Edassery – frontline medical worker, Nandita Venkatesh – journalism, Geeta Chouhan – parasports and Khurshid Mistry for sports.

Rotary Shakti Award is the brainchild of the Rotary Club of Bombay President Vineet Bhatnagar and Rotarian Rina Deora ,Downtown Sea land President Saroj Verma and SOBO President Els Reynaers and Rotarian Rajiv Punater for honouring changemakers and social Icons.