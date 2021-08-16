Rotary International honours SRM Vice Chancellor Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan

Vice Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan was honored with the prestigious “Vocational Excellence Award” recently. He was honored at the installation program of Rotary International - RI District 3232 new President held in Maraimalai Nagar, Chengalpattu District.

The award was presented by Kalaimamani Rtn. S.V.R.M. Ramanathan RI – 3230 PDG Governor, Madras Central, (2003 – 2004) for his tireless service in the field of Education, with special mention of his conscientious dedication, high standing excellence, and contribution.

Present for the occasion was Rtn. K.Pandian DG, RI -3231, Rtn. K. Palani , DGN, RI- 3231 and Rtn. S. Bharanidharan DGE RI -3231 Rotary Club of Vellore, Rtn. P A Elango, PP RI – 3231 and Rtn. Allimuthu RI - 3231 President, Rotary club of Maraimalai.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:34 AM IST