Rotary Club of Mumbai West Coast confers Nation Builder Award to 144 educators

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 01:23 AM IST
Rotary Club of Mumbai West Coast conferred Nation Builder Award to 144 educators and edu-leaders on 3rd December, 2022 at Sanjeevani World School, Dahisar (East). The indomitable spirit and tireless effort of teachers were honoured on the auspicious occasion of Gita Jayanti - the day on which Lord Krishna imparted the essence of Vedic knowledge to Arjuna over 5000 years ago and enlightened him about the ultimate goal of life.

The President of the club Rtn. Sangita Chauhan and the Project Chair of NBA Dr. Seema Negi felicitated our esteemed Chief Guest Mr. Kulbhushan Sharma (President NISA) and the Guest of Honour Rtn. DGN Chetan Desai with a bouquet.

Teachers are change makers. They play an instrumental role in shaping the minds of our generation and in the present era, to build a stronger nation is of utmost importance. Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, had once said, ‘a good teacher is a personality-builder, a society-builder, and a nation-builder’. So to recognise and inspire teachers, Certificate of Excellence was awarded to the recipients at the hands of our distinguished guests. Educators from academics to beyond academics, sports, performing arts, counsellors and special educators were chosen.

The momentous event wrapped with a lot of pride and positive emotions at heart. The President of the club Rtn. Sangita Chauhan and the Project Chair of NBA Dr. Seema Negi thanked the exemplary teamwork and dedication showcased by the Rotary Club members and team Sanjeevani.

