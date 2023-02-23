Rotary Club of Bombay Mid-City 3141 donates wheelchairs to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital

Central Railway’s Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital, Byculla, Mumbai received wheelchairs donated by Rotary Club of Bombay Mid-City 3141. This tertiary level 366 bedded referral hospital of Central Railway has been associated with Rotary Club recently for such CSR activities.

Keeping in mind the ever-present need of safe and efficient transport of ailing patients accessing this hospital from far and near both as outpatient and inpatient - Rotary Club of Bombay Mid-City 3141 has donated 20 numbers of light weight, foldable, ergonomically well designed bright and colourful wheelchairs to the hospital on 20.02.2023.

A small handing over ceremony for the same was held in the foyer of the hospital attended by Kunjjaan Popat, President, Rotary Club of Bombay Mid-City, Mahesh Bilimoria, President Elect & Community Service Non-Medical Incharge, Ramesh Jain, Club Treasurer and Ajay Mishra Thrust Area India / CSR incharge.

The wheelchairs were accepted by Dr. Meera Arora, Medical Director of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Byculla, in the company of other doctors from the Hospital.

