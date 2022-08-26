Rotaract Club of Lala Lajpatrai College initiates 'Respect Your Tricolour' project

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, the Rotaract Club of Lala Lajpatrai College, R.I.D 3141 initiated a project called "Respect Your Tricolour" to uphold and protect our nation's sovereignty, unity, & integrity.

To commemorate Pakistan's independence, we had a zoom meeting in which members of The Rotaract Club of Karachi Kolachi & the Rotaract Club of Lala Lajpatrai College exchanged cultures & interacted over Bollywood music.

On the 15th of August, a street play termed "Nukkad Naatak" was performed at various stations of Mumbai, such as CSMT, Churchgate, & Mumbai Central; the street-play was based on the stories of renowned freedom fighters to pay tribute to their contributions to our 75-year-long struggle for independence. To ensure that the country's pride is preserved & no Indian flag is trashed, a team from RCLalas set out to clean Mumbai's streets and beaches, including Girgaum Chowpatty.