e-Paper Get App

Rotaract Club of Lala Lajpatrai College initiates 'Respect Your Tricolour' project

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 01:35 AM IST
article-image

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, the Rotaract Club of Lala Lajpatrai College, R.I.D 3141 initiated a project called "Respect Your Tricolour" to uphold and protect our nation's sovereignty, unity, & integrity.

To commemorate Pakistan's independence, we had a zoom meeting in which members of The Rotaract Club of Karachi Kolachi & the Rotaract Club of Lala Lajpatrai College exchanged cultures & interacted over Bollywood music.

On the 15th of August, a street play termed "Nukkad Naatak" was performed at various stations of Mumbai, such as CSMT, Churchgate, & Mumbai Central; the street-play was based on the stories of renowned freedom fighters to pay tribute to their contributions to our 75-year-long struggle for independence. To ensure that the country's pride is preserved & no Indian flag is trashed, a team from RCLalas set out to clean Mumbai's streets and beaches, including Girgaum Chowpatty.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeCorporate-galleryRotaract Club of Lala Lajpatrai College initiates 'Respect Your Tricolour' project

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Tips for finding accommodation as an international student in Sheffield, UK

Tips for finding accommodation as an international student in Sheffield, UK

Five things students should keep in mind when applying for scholarships

Five things students should keep in mind when applying for scholarships

China bound Indian students worry despite visas being resumed

China bound Indian students worry despite visas being resumed

FPJ unveils Mumbai Schools Survey ’22 on Sept 5

FPJ unveils Mumbai Schools Survey ’22 on Sept 5