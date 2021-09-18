RMSI wins prestigious BRICS Solutions for SDGs Award 2021

RMSI, a global geospatial and engineering solution provider has been adjudged ‘Runner Up’ at the prestigious BRICS Solutions for SDGs Awards 2021 for its ‘Malawi Project’. The contest attracted a total of 289 submissions across 7 categories from the 5 nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). Malawi is a small landlocked country in Africa with an economy driven by agriculture, which accounts for one third of the country’s GDP and nearly 80% of employment. RMSI developed an effective and innovative technological intervention in the form of an inclusive ICT-based Value Chain Governance (IVCG) platform for Malawi, to streamline the fragmented agricultural value chain and reduce the risks to smallholder farmers.

Besides being an efficient and transparent system, it ensures fair prices to farmers leading to higher economic returns on land, labour and capital.

The platform is also helping the Government of Malawi to motivate farmers to grow crops that could improve the agri-exports from the country. The online platform is also climate friendly as it makes the subsidy implementation and loan approval process paperless.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:55 AM IST