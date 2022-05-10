Rly Min inaugurates Jhanjharpur-Nirmali newly gauged section and Nirmali-Asanpur Kupaha new railway line

Ashwini Vaishnav, Railway Minister inaugurated Jhanjharpur-Nirmali newly gauged section and Nirmali-Asanpur Kupaha new railway line and operated train services on the new section.

Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Information and Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav, on Saturday inaugurated the Jhanjharpur-Nirmali New Gauge Converted Railway Sectionand Nirmali-Asanpur Kupaha New Rail Line through video conferencing from New Delhi.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 02:45 PM IST