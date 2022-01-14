e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

RITES signs MoU with IIT-Roorkee

FPJ Bureau
RITES Limited, a leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R), have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore viable business opportunities in the infrastructure sector. Under this agreement, RITES and IIT-R will collaborate for knowledge sharing, research and development and technical services, including consultancy assignments etc. The partnership intends to bring in best practices by leveraging each other’s expertise and to push the vision of building sustainable and robust infrastructure in the country and abroad.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:32 AM IST
