RITES, IIT-Delhi sign MoU on road design & safety works

RITES Limited, a leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi), to explore avenues of mutual collaboration on road design and road safety consultancy projects. Under this agreement, RITES and IIT-Delhi intend to bring in best practices by leveraging each other’s expertise and technologies to optimise operations and expand on a global level. The collaboration will not only create a platform to enhance capabilities for carrying out infrastructure projects, but also facilitate exploring of consultancy opportunities arising at various Govt./Semi Govt./autonomous bodies or authorities/private entities/multilateral-funding agencies.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 03:10 PM IST