RITES gets IEI Industry Excellence Award 2021

RITES Ltd., a Miniratna (Category–I) Schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Enterprise, has been conferred ‘IEI Industry Excellence Award 2021’ by the Institution of Engineers (India) in the Engineering Services and Consultancy (ESC) category.

The award, presented by Minister of Heavy Industries, Government of India, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey during the 36th Indian Engineering Congress — Centenary Celebrations in New Delhi on Sunday, recognises RITES’ efforts towards innovation and excellence in engineering operations & consultancy services, thereby building capacity to sustain excellence in competitive manner.

On the occasion, RITES Ltd said, “RITES is delighted with this honour. It is a testimony to its contribution towards the advancement and application of ‘sustainable’ engineering.”

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:28 PM IST