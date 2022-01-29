RITES, AITD sign MoU to promote multimodal mobility

RITES Limited, a leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, and the Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD), New Delhi, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate for strengthening infrastructure facilities, promoting multimodal transport system and addressing environmental concerns. Under this agreement, RITES and AITD will collaborate for technical services, including multimodal connectivity and consultancy assignments, knowledge sharing, and research & development etc. The partnership intends to improving infrastructure facilities & transport services, promoting multimodal mobility solutions to increase efficiency of logistics of international production and distribution, and addressing environmental concerns to build infrastructure for the future.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:31 AM IST