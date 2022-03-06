RIL announces opening of first-of-a-kind, global destination - the Jio World Centre in the heart of Mumbai in BKC

Reliance Industries Ltd. has announced the opening of the country's largest and most prestigious multi-faceted destination, the Jio World Centre.

Envisioned by Nita Ambani, Director Reliance Industries and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, the Centre covers an expanse of 18.5 acres in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and is set to become an iconic business, commerce and culture destination, giving India and its citizens a world-class landmark.

Launching initially with a dedication of the 'Dhirubhai Ambani Square' and the musical 'Fountain of Joy' to the city of Mumbai and India's largest and finest Jio World Convention Centre, the Jio World Centre will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year.

A first-of-its kind destination in India, the Jio World Centre includes a cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a curated selection of cafes and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices, and the state-of-the-art convention facility.

Sharing her vision for the Centre, Nita Ambani in a statement said, "Jio World Centre is a tribute to our glorious nation and a reflection of the aspirations of New India. From the largest conventions to cultural experiences to pathbreaking retail and dining facilities, Jio World Centre is envisioned as Mumbai's new landmark, a point where we come together to script the next chapter of India's growth story." Set to be a new landmark in the city of Mumbai, the 'Dhirubhai Ambani Square' is a dedication to founder of Reliance Dhirubhai Ambani and the city of Mumbai. A free-entry, open public space, it promises to become a must-see destination for local citizens and tourists from around the world.

The 'Dhirubhai Ambani Square' is centered around the 'Fountain of Joy', a series of spectacular fountain shows of water, lights & music. The fountain symbolizes India and its many colours, featuring eight fire shooters, 392 water jets, and over 600 LED lights which create an unforgettable display of evolving lotus blossom patterns with petals dancing to the melody of the music.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:12 PM IST