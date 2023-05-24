Revolutionizing Corporate Security: Integrating innovative measures to combat cyber threats

The first edition of the Security and Fire Expo (SAFE), West India recently concluded at Mumbai. It was held between 18th and 20th May with the aim of bringing key stakeholders in the security domain on one platform and to deliberate on new-age challenges to the security of cities and organizations.

The opening ceremony took place in the presence of key dignitaries – Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy, Ex-Director, Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories, Govt. of Maharashtra & Academic council member, National Forensic Science University, Gujarat, Ministry of Home Affairs, Capt. Sanjeev Tiwari, ARVP, ASIS India West Region; Mr. Vinay Khanduri, CPP, CFE, Head, Security & Vigilance, Adani Electricity, Capt. Rajesh Sharma, Founder & Board Member, Global Association for Corporate Services; Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Mr Pankaj Jain, Sr. Group Director & Digital Head, Informa Markets in India in an august gathering.

The commercial security market in India has been growing steadily over the past few years, driven by increasing awareness about the need for security among businesses and the government. The market includes a range of security products and services, such as access control systems, video surveillance systems, fire alarm systems, intrusion detection systems, and security personnel. Given the nature of external security threats, State Governments are also increasingly adopting video surveillance to improve security and safety. For instance, the Maharashtra government is primarily focusing on enhancing surveillance on the streets to upgrade Mumbai's safety. Small and big enterprises, public sector companies and gated communities, shopping malls etc., across various cities in the Western Region of India are adopting video surveillance technology. More than 10 lakh IP cameras are expected to be installed across the western region of India in the coming five years.

Top industry leaders and pioneering innovators came together at SAFE West India 2023, sharing the latest research, developments and products revolutionizing security and fire safety, specifically targeting the Western Indian markets with over 75 brands. These included companies like Earth, Hikvision, Prama, Realtime, Tiandy Premier Partners, BioMax, eSSL, Magtech, Rova, Syrotech, Timewatch, TP Link, Voltaic, Aavvik, Avtron, Bioroles, COFE, CCL, D P Garg, Eagle Eye Networks, Fyber, Hubris, SOS, Lifelong, Securus and many more.

At the inaugural ceremony of SAFE West India, Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy, Ex-Director, Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories, Govt. of Maharashtra said, "By integrating innovative security measures, such as CCTV, RDX detection, and more, we are extending the realm of forensics into the corporate sector. Cybersecurity is now a critical necessity, backed by government focus and the need for corporate monitoring to minimize risks. Our approach includes preventive training for law enforcement, corporate professionals, and individuals in positions of power. To tackle complex cyber issues such as intellectual property theft, traditional system checks are insufficient. Hence, we employ innovative techniques like lie detectors to efficiently narrow down culprits and resolve matters effectively. Our focus on preventive technology and security innovations ensures a comprehensive and forensically integrated security system which we hope we can all integrate going further.”

Hikvision launched three new products at SAFE West 2023. During the launch Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd said, “We see a great synergy of these products with the safe reopening phenomenon happening now in the post-pandemic times. The schools, stores, offices, retail shops and many other application scenarios can benefit from the ‘touch-free’ experience that face recognition provides. With advanced deep learning technology and diverse practical functions, we expect that MinMoe DSK1T320 Access Control Terminals can bring more security and efficiency to our small and medium sized customers, making access control, time and attendance, much easier. This is a platform for companies like us to demonstrate and launch new technologies. And keeping in mind the Make in India initiative we look to build more products locally in India with our Mumbai based Vasai factory.”

Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India expressed, “There is a huge demand for safe city projects in India to ensure public safety. The government has taken various initiatives to increase security services revenue which will benefit the citizens as well as the security and surveillance services industry. This is particularly true for the western region of India, which has several smart cities and offers strategic vantage points from a security perspective. A modern civil city should be able to showcase seamlessly safe, smart, energy-efficient, and technologically advanced features. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), and cybersecurity are driving the security market in India setting the tone for India's transition to safer and smarter cities."

The event is showcased products and services such as Drones AI & IOT & Network Security, Surveillance Cameras with Night Vision, Digital Video Recorders, Encoders & Decoders, Security Alarm System, Audio Video Door Phones, RFID Systems, Bio Metric Systems, Access Control, Security gates, Guard Patrol Monitoring System, Electric Locks, Entrance Management Solutions, Home Automations, GPS Tracking, Swing Gate Barriers, Anti- Theft EAS Systems.

On the first day of the expo, the highlight was the release of the White Paper Report – India Risk Review 2023 by MitKat Advisory as the Knowledge Partner. The report analyzed various risk categories, including infrastructure, economic, political, and cyber security risks in 2023 to help understand India's risk environment and anticipate upcoming challenges. The event also featured a conference with informative speaker sessions and panel discussions on relevant topics such as ‘Emerging Threats to Industrial Security and the CSO’s Role in Crisis Management’, ‘Harnessing the Power of Next-Gen Technologies in Industrial Security’, ‘Disruptive Technologies in Enterprise Security Risk Management’.