RETAKE 2022 – Maestro Of Perfection

Retake, the annual intercollegiate Mass Media Festival of the BAMMC department of L. S. Raheja College of Arts and Commerce, was organized on 27th, 28th and 29th January 2022. The CL meet of the festival was held on 11th December 2021. Strictly adhering to the covid 19 guidelines, the three-day festival was conducted on the virtual platform ‘Zoom’. The festival was organized on the national level. The theme of the festival this year was “Maestro of Nemesis”. 34 college from across India participated in the festival this year.

‘Maestro of Nemesis’, the unique theme of festival, explored the dynamics of the characters with their circumstances and the treaded the thin line between the good and the evil. It implored how the actions of the individuals are defined by their circumstances, resulting even the quintessential good people to shun their light for the dark. Josh, the massively popular short video app, was the title sponsor of the festival this year.

Renowned personalities like Mr. Raman Kumar, Madhur Nigam, Altaf Qadri, Aadore Mukherjee, Kshitij Vaishnav, Liz George, Yesha Kotak, Nilkanth Gharkar, Inder Sahani and Siddhartha Dey graced the festival with their virtual presence.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:25 PM IST