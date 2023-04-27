Results of Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam declared

VITEEE, the entrance examination conducted by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), was conducted from April 17 to April 23, 2023 as a proctored computer-based examination in 121 cities in India and four cities abroad (Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat and Qatar). Applicants from all Indian states and union territories participated in VITEEE-2023. The results have been published in the portal “https://ugresults.vit.ac.in/viteee” which can also be accessed through VIT website “www.vit.ac.in.”

Kushagra Bashisth of Jharkhand scored the first rank followed by Prakshal Shrinivas Choudhary (2nd rank) and Mahin Pramod Dhoke (3rd rank)-both from Maharashtra; 4th rank-Ashik Stenny of Kerala; 5th rank-Ankit Kumar of Bihar; 6th rank-Nandyala Prince Branham Reddy of Andhra Pradesh; 7th Rank-Md. Umar Faisal of Bihar; 8th rank- Anshul Sandeep Naphade of Maharashtra; 9th rank-Rishit Gupta of Haryana and 10th rank-Tanmay Baghel of Uttar Pradesh.

Applicants within 1-lakh ranks are eligible to participate in the counselling for admission to B. Tech. programmes of VIT, Vellore and Chennai, VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal. The counselling is scheduled from 26th April to 14th June, 2023.

The schedule for rank-wise counselling is: Phase 1 for Ranks 1-20,000 is from 26th to 30th April, 2023; Phase 2 for ranks 20,001-45,000 from 9th to 11th May, 2023; Phase 3 for ranks 45,001-70,000 from 20th to 22nd May, 2023 and Phase 4 for rank 70,001-1,00,000 from 31st May to 2nd June, 2023.

Candidates with ranks above one lakh are eligible for counselling to B.Tech. programmes of VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal only. Phase 5 counselling for these ranks is scheduled from 12th to 14th June, 2023. VIT encourages the candidates to offer the maximum number of choices during the online counselling to ensure allotment. The classes are likely to commence from the second week of August 2023.

Candidates with VITEEE ranks from 1 to 10 will be given 100 percent tuition fee waiver for all four years; ranks from 11 to 50 will get 75 percent tuition fee waiver; ranks from 51 to 100 will get 50 percent tuition fee waiver; and candidates in ranks 101 to 500 will get 25 percent tuition fee waiver.

The district toppers (one boy and one girl) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh who studied in government schools in rural areas will be given 100 percent fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme.

Applications for other 3-year Undergraduate programmes, 4-year B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.Arch., and 5-year integrated programmes are also open and students can visit VIT’s website "www.vit.ac.in" for more details.