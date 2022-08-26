Result Of Company Secretaries Examinations June, 2022 Session

The result of Company Secretaries Examinations for Professional Programme and Executive Programme, June, 2022 Session has been declared today, i.e., the 25th August, 2022 at New Delhi and released to all the Regional and Chapter Offices of the Institute throughout the country for information of all concerned. In addition to making available the result along with subject wise break-up of marks on the Institute’s website - www.icsi.edu the ICSI has extended the facility of downloading of e-Result-cum-Marks Statement by the Examinees of Executive Programme Examination.

In Professional Programme Examination 22.07 percent of Candidates passed in Module – I, 18.17 percent in Module – II and 18.90 percent in Module – III.

Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani appeared from Surat Examination Centre has secured All-India First Rank in Professional Programme Examination.

In Executive Programme Examination 8.76 percent of Candidates passed in Module – I and 18.12 percent in Module – II.

Lakshay Chawla appeared from Chandigarh Examination Centre has secured All-India First Rank in Executive Programme Examination.

The next Examinations of Company Secretaries Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from Wednesday, the 21st December, 2022 to Friday, the 30th December, 2022, for which on-line submission of enrolment applications together with requisite Examination fee shall commence from 26th August, 2022. For details, please visit www.icsi.edu