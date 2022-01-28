Republic Day celebrated at NTPC Dadri

The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated at NTPC Dadri. On this occasion B Srinivasa Rao, CGM (Dadri) hoisted the National Flag and inspected the guard of honor. Addressing the gathering Rao mentioned about the sacrifice of the freedom fighters for this achievement. Rao also mentioned about achievements of NTPC Dadri and service rendered by NTPC in the progress of the Nation.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:05 AM IST