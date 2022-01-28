Republic Day celebrated at ECR HQ

On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, on 26.01.2022, Republic Day celebrations were celebrated with great enthusiasm at East Central Railway Headquarters Hajipur. On this auspicious occasion, General Manager Anupam Sharma hoisted the flag and salute was given to the national flag. The members of Scouts and Guides also saluted the national flag by playing the national anthem. On this occasion, Additional General Manager Ashok Kumar Mishra, Principal Chief Personnel Officer JKP Singh, Principal Chief Security Commissioner S. Mayank and other high officials were present. Along with this, officers, officers and railway workers of the Union / Association organization of East Central Railway were also present. President of East Central Railway Women Welfare Organization Bharti Sharma and other members of the organization were also present in the Republic Day celebrations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:51 AM IST