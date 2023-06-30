Renowned industrialist, Dr. Sanjeev Juneja, honoured with the 'Big Impact Award 2023'

Baljinder

An award function, "Big Impact Award 2023," by Big FM was magnificently organized at a renowned hotel in Shimla. During the award function, FM's Business Head Shailesh Srivastava welcomed Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as the chief guest. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu honoured various prodigious personalities who made significant contributions in their respective fields by giving them awards. Awardees included actress Rubina Dilaik (Winner of Big Boss 14), Anshu and Kartik Bathla, Udham Singh Thakur, singer Mohan Singh Chauhan, Rajesh Malhotra, Mamta and Vishal Gupta, Dr. Dinesh Bedi, Prem Rana, Dr. P.N. Hrishikesh, Himanshu Sood, Manuj Shardiya, Rajesh Puri, Pavitra, Ankit Agarwal, Mukesh Bhaskar, Bhagwan Singh Gill, and Dr. Neeraj Sharma. In this particular event, company representatives participated in the program.

On this occasion, renowned industrialist Dr. Sanjeev Juneja was also honoured with the 'Big Impact Award 2023' by BIG FM. Expressing his happiness, Dr. Sanjeev Juneja, Founder of SBS Biotech Group of Companies, articulated his gratitude for the honour given by BIG FM.

India's well-known business tycoon and investor, Dr. Sanjeev Juneja, who is also popularly known as the Brand Machine, has given many big household Ayurvedic brands to India. Out of which, some of the popular names are Dr. Ortho, Roop Mantra, Sachi Saheli, Pet Saffa, etc. Dr. Sanjeev Juneja is also a motivational speaker who has delivered lectures at prestigious institutes like IIMS Ahmedabad, the Indian School of Business, TIE, ABP Idea of India, Aaj Tak, ABP News, and the Indian Institute of Management. He has made a significant contribution in introducing the new India to the modern form of Ayurveda, along with wholeheartedly supporting the 'Local for Vocal' and 'Self-Reliant India' campaigns of the incumbent government. Dr. Sanjeev Juneja has also been honoured with many awards for his high level of participation in the field of Ayurveda, which has made him a source of inspiration for many youngsters.

The Chief Minister appreciated BIG FM for felicitating the entrepreneurs of the state and said that many people of Himachal Pradesh have brought laurels to the region and the world in various fields, including the film industry. He reiterated that the media plays an important role in disseminating the policies, programs, and welfare schemes of the government to the public, and Big FM is certainly very popular among the youth. The Chief Minister also shed some light on the several schemes of the State Government and requested BIG FM to publicize the same through its various programs.

He further said that in order to achieve green initiatives and reduce carbon emissions, the government is actively promoting e-vehicles and is looking at converting the HRTC fleet to e-buses in the next three years. Highlighting the importance of the tourism sector, the Chief Minister said that apart from promoting Kangra as the 'Tourism Capital' of the State, special attention was being paid to the development of tourism. The artists present during the program also presented cultural programs, which were highly appreciated by all. At this juncture, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, President of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation R.S. Bali, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail, MLAs Harish Janartha and Sudarshan Bablu, and former MLA Satpal Raizada were also present along with other dignitaries.