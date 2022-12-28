Religare joins hands with AWWA for developing Asha Schools, nationwide, for specially-abled children

Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), India's leading diversified financial services group, has signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), a registered welfare society incorporated under Registrar of Societies, Delhi, to support the latter in managing their schools for specially-abled children.

Under the MOU, REL will support and facilitate a world-class learning experience for the students at AWWA’s Asha Schools. REL will be adopting a module-based approach to activate its association with AWWA. Each module will cover a specific area of intervention, including development of the curriculum, infrastructure and the faculty’s capabilities, medical and nutritional assistance to the students, augmentation of the transportation facilities, vocational guidance and placement/internship assistance. REL will develop the Asha School in Delhi as a model school before moving on to the schools at other locations. Currently, AWWA operates six Asha Schools across the country.

Expressing joy on the occasion, Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, REL, said, “REL visualises a world with equal opportunities for all. It has been our constant endeavour to equip India’s citizens with facilities for growth. AWWA has been doing a fabulous job in mentoring and nurturing specially-abled children, enabling them to exceed their potential. We are proud to be able to contribute to their endeavours. Our ultimate goal is to make the students of Asha Schools Atmanirbhar and enable them to lead independent lives. We are confident that our partnership will enable more specially-abled children to shine in society.”

AWWA has established Asha Schools as a ‘Temple of Learning’ for specially-abled children. The aim of these schools is to empower the children to make them productive members of the society and enable them to live with dignity. REL’s contribution will further equip the schools with world-class technology and facilities for effective learning.